A man is accused of attacking his wife with a sword at a Houston apartment, police say.

Hugo Alberto Orellana, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 12600 block of Northborough Drive around 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 29-year-old victim reported that she woke up to her husband holding a sword. Police say she told officers that Orellana attacked her with the sword, striking her multiple times.

She ran to the home of a neighbor, who called 911.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital, and she is expected to recover from her injuries, officials say.

Orellana was taken into custody. He was treated at a hospital and then taken to the jail for processing.