A passenger is dead and a driver is in the hospital after a crash into a tree in southwest Houston, police say.

The one-car crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of Richmond Avenue near Woodchase Drive.

Police say it appears, based on the driver's statements, that the driver and his passenger were arguing before the crash.

The passenger, a woman believed to be in her 20s, died from her injuries. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating any factors that may have contributed to the crash.