article

Two people were killed in a crash in Southwest Houston on Thursday evening.

According to Houston police, the deadly crash occurred on the 2300 block of West Bellfort Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said a Ford Expedition, with four people inside, was traveling down Bellfort at excessive speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone while a heavy-duty forklift was transporting goods from one side of Bellfort to the other side.

At some point, officials say the Expedition struck the forklift, causing the forklift to be pushed around 20 feet from where both vehicles collided.

Two adult male passengers in the back of the Expedition died on the scene, while the front passenger of the SUV is currently in critical condition. It's unclear if the two back passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials said the driver is in serious condition, but was able to communicate with officers.

Police said investigators did find open containers in the vehicle and the driver did admit to drinking a number of drinks.

SUGGESTED: 1 killed in 4-vehicle crash on Rankin Road in Harris Co.

The District Attorney's Office said they've accepted two charges of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault for the front passenger who was injured.

The driver of the forklift was able to walk away from the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.