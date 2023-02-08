article

Rankin Road in Harris County is closed following a deadly crash involving four vehicles on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 500 block of Rankin Road.

Gonzalez said a total of four vehicles were involved with one vehicle fully engulfed.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while officials are on the scene investigating.