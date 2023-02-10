article

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston.

Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting in the 6700 block of Lockwood Drive.

According to police, around 6:45 p.m., a black, four-door truck with silver rims turned onto Lockwood, and someone in the vehicle opened fire.

Police said a man and a woman were taken to the hospital, and two other men were treated at the scene.

There is no description of a suspect, but police said at the scene that there may have been more than one shooter.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.