An investigation is underway after four people were shot in northeast Houston on Tuesday evening.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 6700 block of Lockwood just after 6:45 p.m.

Houston police said a man and woman were taken to the hospital and two other men were treated on the scene.

Preliminary information revealed that a black 4-door truck with silver rims turned southbound on Lockwood. As it drove by, police said, the occupants inside the vehicle just started shooting.

Authorities said it's unclear exactly how many shooters there were, but said they believe there to be at least two because two different firearms were used.

No suspect information was available for authorities to release.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 884-3131, or you can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

No other details were released by authorities.

