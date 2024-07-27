A Houston tenant is in distress following back-to-back weather disasters. The man living in a duplex owned by Franco’s Properties is facing another round of flooding after a recent ceiling collapse.

Forest Jordan, the tenant, said he’s living in deplorable conditions in the multi-unit duplex. He said the relentless rain has destroyed his unit, and his landlord is nowhere to be found to help.

"This right here, it’s unlivable," said Jordan.

A small leak in Jordan’s duplex turned into a kitchen catastrophe and back-to-back storms caused his ceiling to cave in.

"It’s just a matter of time before all this sheetrock gets wet enough and all this gone come down," said Jordan.

Moldy sheetrock and debris have completely taken over Jordan’s kitchen and made it no longer usable. The tenant said he’s been begging his landlord, Franco Properties, to fix the damage.

"Before this stuff even fell, I told them it was leaking, but they didn’t do anything about it. So what happened? The leak kept getting bigger and bigger. The whole thing just blew up like a balloon, and it came down," said Jordan.

Surrounded by the damage, this resident is using cardboard boxes to cover the hole in his ceiling. It's a repair he’s had to pay for out of his own pocket.

"You see this right here? This was $80 at Home Depot. Eighty bucks. I’m 82-years-old. What I look like trying to get up on that roof and trying to put this down," said Jordan.

FOX 26 News called Franco’s Properties to see what the hold-up was on the repairs. The landlord claimed the roof was fixed, and the debris was cleared, but our inspection tells a different story.

"No one should have to live like this," said Jordan.

On the phone, Franco’s Properties told FOX 26 News they would make the repairs. As of Saturday afternoon, no one went out to the property to make repairs.