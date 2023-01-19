Houston police say a man who was shot in the head while sleeping in an abandoned trailer was able to walk nearby for help.

The shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Elgin Street near Nettleton Street.

According to police, the man was staying in the trailer and was sleeping when a bullet came through the trailer and struck him in the head.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Elgin Street.

Police say it’s unclear at this time if he was the intended target or if it was a stray bullet.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was able to walk nearby to Reeves Road where someone called for help.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation into the shooting continues.