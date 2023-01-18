Authorities are piecing together how a woman's body ended up in the woods in southeast Houston.

Details are limited, but according to Houston police, officers were called to the 4600 block of Wilmington St. near Cullen Blvd. That's where officials say a woman's body was found in the woods.

Homicide detectives were at the scene gathering information but were unable to disclose who the woman was and shared no additional details, as of this writing.

However, this is the same area where detectives have been searching for Leslie Obi, a mother of 5 who has been missing for a week.

An investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.