A search is underway for a missing Houston woman.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The group initially said that Obi had last been seen on Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 Alt, but said in an update that new information suggests her last known location was near the 8200 block of Ley Road.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or if you have seen her since her disappearance, you are asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.