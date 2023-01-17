Police are searching for the person who shot and a man and a woman in a tent in southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported around 12:18 a.m. Tuesday near Bissonnet Street and S Gessner Road.

According to police, the man and the woman live in they tent. They heard two gunshots and were both shot in the legs, officials say.

They were taken to the hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting near Bissonnet and S Gessner.

Police say they were in the tent, so they didn’t see anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assault at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.