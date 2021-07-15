Houston man shot at multiple times while sitting at red light

A Houston man is lucky to be alive after he was shot at multiple times while waiting at a red light early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Lockwood Drive and Shreveport Boulevard around 5 a.m.

Investigators say the victim was headed home from another location when a male in a brown sedan fired several shots at his vehicle. He was hit in the upper left shoulder.

The 43-year-old victim was able to drive home and called 9-1-1.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The suspect is described only as a black male. No word on the motive.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713 -222-TIPS.

