After killing two men a year apart and injuring another, one Houstonian is now sentenced to prison, announced Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Jeremy Wayne Miller, 32, pleaded guilty to two murder charges and an aggravated assault charge in a shooting. On Friday, he was sentenced to 49 years in each of the three cases after a plea agreement, officials say. The sentences will run concurrently, officials say.

According to court records, Miller shot and killed his friend Tremayne Richardson, 40, on July 5, 2014, then fled to Atlanta. Investigators did not determine the motive for the shooting.

Jeremy Miller (Photo Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

He eventually returned to Houston and shot another man multiple times. The man survived the shooting and identified Miller, who was then arrested.

Authorities charged Miller in the deadly shooting of his friend and for aggravated assault in the second shooting, but he was released on bond.

Tremayne Richardson

Miller later fatally shot security guard Daniel Arp, 55, who was on patrol at a Hobby-area apartment complex just months after his bond release on July 15, 2015.

"This was a crime spree that began before Hurricane Harvey and the pandemic, but our prosecutors stuck with it and got justice for the victims and their families," Ogg said. "Our hearts go out to all the people that this man hurt time after time with senseless violence."

Records say Arp's family was in court for the plea deal.

On Thursday, Richardson’s family members gave victim impact statements in court. "He was a happy person, the joy of the family," said Richardson’s mother, Betty Jones. "He didn’t get to see his kids grow up or graduate."

Assistant District Attorney Casey Goodman, a chief prosecutor who handled the case, said the plea agreement was the appropriate resolution.

"After a long wait, both families can now have the closure they deserve," he said.