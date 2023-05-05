A 19-year-old has died and a 17-year-old is in serious condition after a deadly shooting in Harris County late Thursday night, officials say.

Deputies responded to a call in the 16300 block of Villaret Drive around 11 p.m. and found the male teens wounded in a car.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

A vehicle is seen with bullet holes after a shooting in southwest Harris County.

They were both transported to area hospitals, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the shooting actually occurred in the 14400 block of Pavilion Point, about three miles away.

SUGGESTED: 1 suspect captured, another wanted for questioning following deadly Wirt Road attack

According to the sheriff’s office, the 17-year-old reported that they were at an apartment complex when they were approached by a group of people. It’s unclear what led up the shooting.

There is no suspect description at this time, but the sheriff’s office says a vehicle, possibly a white Ford Mustang, was seen leaving the scene around the time of the gunshots.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on Pavilion Point.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in connection with Porter deadly shooting

The vehicle the teens were in had multiple bullet holes, authorities say. The sheriff’s office says based on what was in the vehicle, a third person may have been injured but wasn’t located yet.

Investigators will review surveillance video. The investigation continues.