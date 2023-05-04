Houston Shooting: 1 suspect captured, another wanted for questioning following deadly Wirt Road attack

article

One suspect has been captured and another remains on the run following a deadly Houston shooting.

Houston police said 21-year-old Hector Cervantes is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cervantes is accused of killing 27-year-old Carlos Diaz on the 1900 block of Wirt Road, just after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found Diaz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle.

Further investigation and evidence from the scene indicated the two males arrived at the location and Cervantes and a person of interest appeared to be waiting for them.

The person of interest (who is pictured in the blue shirt) and the two victims began fighting.

As the three were fighting, that’s when authorities said Cervantes shot both victims multiple times, then fled the scene on foot.

On Wednesday, members of the Houston Police Department Northwest Crime Suppression Team arrested Cervantes, and he was charged for his role in the shooting and assault.

The person of interest is wanted for questioning.

If you know who the person of interest is in this case, you’re asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.