Montgomery County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in connection with Porter deadly shooting

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Porter.

Officials said Roberto Ausencio, who is a known gang member, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday and is currently behind bars in the Montgomery County Jail.

SUGGESTED: Klein ISD teacher assaulted by student, was hospitalized after being knocked unconscious

Ausencio is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Rufino Gutierrez.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The shooting occurred on the 23000 block of Holly Ridge on April 23.

Authorities believe the murder appears to be narcotics related.

Sheriff Rand Henderson said: "Even as our deputies were assisting in the massive manhunt for Franciso Orepesa, our agency continued to investigate this case. I could not be more proud of the detectives that worked tirelessly to solve this case and bring a dangerous gang member and murderer off the streets of Montgomery County. We will not tolerate this type of violent lawlessness in our County, and justice will be served."