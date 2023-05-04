Klein ISD teacher assaulted by student, was hospitalized after being knocked unconscious

The Klein Oak High School employee who was injured after being assaulted by a student on Wednesday is still recovering today.

The coach had to be rushed to the hospital after a student shoved him to the ground, appearing to knock him unconscious. The video of the incident is extremely disturbing.

Video footage shows a Klein Oak coach attempting to break up a fight between girls and then he's pushed to the ground by one of them and he doesn't get up. What appears to be another teacher stands over him and places his fingers on the coach's neck checking for a pulse.

"It's heartbreaking for the kids, every day for the teachers that essentially put their life on the line to protect our kids," says Elizabeth who's a concerned mom that has two kids at Klein Oak.

One Houston ISD teacher says it isn't an exaggeration to say teachers are putting their lives on the line simply by showing up to work. "It's dangerous. It's like being a police officer. You don't know if you're going to get cut, stabbed, punched, hit," says HISD middle school teacher Traci Latson.

In fact, after more than 20 years of teaching, Latson says a student stormed up to her in anger and got right in her face. "Like closer than we are standing now with his fists balled up and I really thought he was going to hit me. That particular day he just snapped," Latson explains but she says fortunately another teacher intervened.

She says her heart goes out to the Klein Oak employee who was assaulted by a student. "Something has to change. (Do you feel like something has to be done or the violence against teachers will continue to escalate? Absolutely. We're already seeing it," she answers.

Klein ISD says the coach was injured and the student has now been charged with a felony and has been expelled from school.

The district released this statement:

"An employee sustained injuries while intervening in an altercation between two students. During the incident, a student assaulted the employee, resulting in bodily injury. The employee was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Felony charges have been accepted against the student who assaulted our employee in addition to the highest level of disciplinary actions according to the Student Code of Conduct, including expulsion. Additional charges may be pursued as the investigation continues. We have zero tolerance for this inexcusable behavior."