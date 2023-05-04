Harris County Sheriff's Office arrests capital murder suspect in connection with February shooting

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve arrested a capital murder suspect in connection with a February shooting.

Authorities said 18-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Arzate was arrested without incident on Wednesday in the 8100 block of Debra Street.

SUGGESTED: Klein ISD teacher assaulted by student, was hospitalized after being knocked unconscious

According to a release, back on February 24 around 8 a.m., 20-year-old Angel Hernandez was found after construction workers saw his 2011 Acura on fire near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Prairie Avenue in north Harris County.

Officials said Hernandez was shot, and his body had been dragged to a tree line down from the vehicle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

An investigation revealed that Hernandez met with Gonzalez-Arzate earlier that morning around 1 a.m.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.