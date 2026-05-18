Houston man charged after alleged threats at Islamic center

The Brief A Houston man is facing a felony terroristic threat charge after investigators say he made violent threats during a confrontation at a northwest Harris County Islamic center last month, according to court documents filed in Harris County. Jacolby Trevon Poindexter, 29, was charged with terroristic threat stemming from an April 11 incident at the Ismaili Center located along Allen Parkway in Houston. The center serves the Ismaili Muslim community as a place of worship, education and community gatherings, according to the charging documents. Court documents state a volunteer staff member told investigators the suspect made comments about the Prophet Muhammad and repeatedly stated he would "kill all the Muslims and Jews."



A Houston man is facing a felony terroristic threat charge after investigators say he made violent threats during a confrontation at a northwest Harris County Islamic center last month, according to court documents filed in Harris County.

Houston man charged after Islamic center threats

Jacolby Trevon Poindexter, 29, was charged with terroristic threat stemming from an April 11 incident at the Ismaili Center located along Allen Parkway in Houston. The center serves the Ismaili Muslim community as a place of worship, education and community gatherings, according to the charging documents.

Jacolby Poindexter (Source: Harris County Jail)

Investigators with the Houston Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit stated in court documents that Poindexter drove onto the property and began speaking with a security guard before making a series of threatening and derogatory remarks. Court documents state a volunteer staff member told investigators the suspect made comments about the Prophet Muhammad and repeatedly stated he would "kill all the Muslims and Jews."

Witnesses told police they feared for their safety and the safety of worshippers at the center because of the repeated threats and the suspect’s behavior. One witness said the man appeared angry and refused repeated requests to leave the property. Another witness told investigators the suspect was seen leaving the property in a silver Toyota.

Police said surveillance footage captured a vehicle matching the description entering the property and leaving shortly afterward. Investigators later linked the vehicle’s license plate to Poindexter through vehicle registration and driver’s license records, court documents state.

According to investigators, Poindexter admitted during an April 22 interview that he had been at the Ismaili Center and said he was upset over what he described as his views about Islamic people. Court documents state he denied threatening to kill anyone but acknowledged confronting individuals and expressing his opinions.

Court records show Poindexter’s bond was set at $30,000, which he has posted.