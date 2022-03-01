Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to undergo ADA compliance review

article

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will conduct a compliance review of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to evaluate accessibility for disabled individuals who plan to attend the event, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, the investigation comes after complaints that the HSLR violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 – including allegations of failing to provide accessible parking, seating and routes.

According to the USAO-SDTX, the review will be conducted under Title III of the ADA, which prohibits private places of public accommodation to discriminate against individuals with disabilities.

The USAO-SDTX says the office is "committed to vigorously enforcing the ADA and welcomes public comments or complaints." Complaints or comments can be filed by contacting the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas at (713) 567-9140 or via email.

The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo began Monday after a hiatus last year due to COVID-19. It runs until March 20.

According to the HLSR, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to Texas youth and education since it began in 1932.

FOX 26 reached out to HLSR for comment on the ADA compliance review.