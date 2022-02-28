Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off after two-year break due to COVID

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicked off Monday at NRG.

From the livestock to carnival games and endless amounts of fried foods, rodeo season has returned to Houston after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Greg and Debbie Deluca have attended the rodeo for nearly 40 years.

"It feels really good. Can’t beat it. All the people here -- just finally seeing everybody back. Everybody’s happy. Doesn’t matter what the weather is or anything else, or the economy, or what’s going on over there in Russia, everybody here is happy," said Greg Deluca.

Chris Boleman, President and CEO of the Houston Rodeo, says they’ll be bringing back all the crowd favorites this season, but attendees can also expect some new additions.

"Lots of new vendors here this year with the new fine dining experience. We’ve got five new rides. We’re going to have the breakaway roping, another ladies' activity in the stadiums seven of the 20 nights. We’re going to have a super scramble at the end of all the first-place winners each night," Boleman said.

Cody Johnson is set to take the stage Monday night. His concert has sold out, according to rodeo officials. The only other artists who've accomplished that on opening night are the legendary George Strait and Garth Brooks.