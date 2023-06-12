article

The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect responsible for a robbery by force.

On Saturday, May 20 at around 11 a.m., a victim withdrew a large sum of money from a Chase bank at 600 McGowen and had taken an Uber back to his hotel located on the 900 block of West Dallas Street.

That's when the victim stated that while standing in front of the hotel, an unknown male suddenly approached him and forcibly grabbed his envelope with the money.

The suspect then ran to a black Mercedes 4-door sedan and fled the scene.

The suspects are both described as Black males, one wearing a black hooded jacket, and the other wearing a white shirt and black jacket.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.