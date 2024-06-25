Houston Judge Kelli Johnson faces DWI charges

Judge Kelli Johnson, currently serving as the presiding judge of the 178th Criminal District Court, was arrested early this morning for driving while intoxicated (DWI) on Kempwood, as reported by the Houston Police Department.

Johnson has served in her role as a judge for 17 years and was on the bench for all three AJ Armstrong murder trials.

Kelli Diane Johnson (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Harris County Sheriff's Office reports on Friday, April 12, Johnson was pulled over for speeding at 23708 US 290 in northwest Harris County. A patrol supervisor claimed he possibly smelled alcohol on her breath during the stop.

A patrol deputy conducted a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and there were not enough signs to determine if Johnson was under the influence of alcohol or any other impairment. She was released with a warning citation for speeding.

She has presided over many cases in her judicial capacity, from state jail felonies to capital murder cases.

Judge Johnson has been recognized throughout her career for her contributions to judicial efficiency and innovation, notably implementing mental health assessments and chairing committees for improved docket management systems. She has received several awards, including Prosecutor of the Year and the Crime Victims Appreciation Award.

Judge Johnson has not yet publicly commented on the arrest. As she prepares for reelection to her third term in 2024.

Further developments regarding the incident and its implications for Judge Johnson's career will be monitored closely.