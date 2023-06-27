Expand / Collapse search

Houston ISD Takeover: Names of new campus principals announced

By
Published 
Houston ISD
FOX 26 Houston

New Houston ISD Superintendent lays out his agenda the first day on the job

FOX 26 Reporter Damali Keith spoke with Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles after he was appointed by TEA Commissioner Mike Morath.

HOUSTON - Houston ISD has announced the new principals for the 28 New Education System campuses. 

SEE ALSO: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says state of Texas intends to take over HISD for the next 7 years

According to a press release from the district, 17 of the 28 principals named are returning to their campuses for the 2023-2024 school year, while the remaining positions were filled by HISD leaders selected from other parts of the district, or "outstanding external candidates." 

"Principals are the backbone of the work we must do to make HISD a district that prepares all students to achieve at the highest levels," Superintendent F. Mike Miles said. "They are talented, courageous educators, and I’m excited to support their work."

RELATED: Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles announces family events, will share vision for HISD

Here is the list of the following principals and their respective campuses: 

  1. Atherton ES – Alynthia Curtis
  2. Berry ES – Alvaro Montelongo
  3. Bruce ES – Lauren Hooks
  4. Cook ES – Shundra Harris-Mosley
  5. Dogan ES – Rim Mohamed
  6. Eliot ES – Cortney Richa-Herbert
  7. Elmore ES – Tanya Webb
  8. Henderson ES – Kristi Taylor
  9. Highland Heights ES – Bettina McKinney
  10. Hillard ES – Ericka Kimble
  11. Issacs ES – Carmen Colunga-Spencer
  12. Kashmere Gardens ES – Marques Collins
  13. Marshall ES – Lauren Price
  14. Martinez R. ES – April Coleman Whitaker
  15. McGowan ES – Stephanie Lugo Velez
  16. Pugh ES – Keith Garcia
  17. Roderick Paige – Marilou Alcaraz
  18. Scroggins ES – Dianna Balderas
  19. Shadydale ES – Pandora Agnew
  20. Flemming MS – Devin Adams
  21. Forest Brook MS – Alicia Lewis
  22. Henry MS – Erika Virgil
  23. Key MS – Jennifer Murchison
  24. McReynolds MS – Chastity Caesar
  25. Sugar Grove MS – Noe Garcia
  26. Kashmere HS – Brandon Dickerson
  27. North Forest HS – Marie Adams
  28. Wheatley HS – Sabrina Cuby-King

MORE HOUSTON ISD COVERAGE

Houston ISD also said it's still searching for assistant principals, teachers, and school staff to fill in positions at these 28 schools. Job fairs to find qualified candidates will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center on W 18th St.

To learn more and apply for the positions under New Education System, click here.