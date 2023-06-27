Houston ISD has announced the new principals for the 28 New Education System campuses.

According to a press release from the district, 17 of the 28 principals named are returning to their campuses for the 2023-2024 school year, while the remaining positions were filled by HISD leaders selected from other parts of the district, or "outstanding external candidates."

"Principals are the backbone of the work we must do to make HISD a district that prepares all students to achieve at the highest levels," Superintendent F. Mike Miles said. "They are talented, courageous educators, and I’m excited to support their work."

Here is the list of the following principals and their respective campuses:

Atherton ES – Alynthia Curtis Berry ES – Alvaro Montelongo Bruce ES – Lauren Hooks Cook ES – Shundra Harris-Mosley Dogan ES – Rim Mohamed Eliot ES – Cortney Richa-Herbert Elmore ES – Tanya Webb Henderson ES – Kristi Taylor Highland Heights ES – Bettina McKinney Hillard ES – Ericka Kimble Issacs ES – Carmen Colunga-Spencer Kashmere Gardens ES – Marques Collins Marshall ES – Lauren Price Martinez R. ES – April Coleman Whitaker McGowan ES – Stephanie Lugo Velez Pugh ES – Keith Garcia Roderick Paige – Marilou Alcaraz Scroggins ES – Dianna Balderas Shadydale ES – Pandora Agnew Flemming MS – Devin Adams Forest Brook MS – Alicia Lewis Henry MS – Erika Virgil Key MS – Jennifer Murchison McReynolds MS – Chastity Caesar Sugar Grove MS – Noe Garcia Kashmere HS – Brandon Dickerson North Forest HS – Marie Adams Wheatley HS – Sabrina Cuby-King

Houston ISD also said it's still searching for assistant principals, teachers, and school staff to fill in positions at these 28 schools. Job fairs to find qualified candidates will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center on W 18th St.

To learn more and apply for the positions under New Education System, click here.