Houston ISD Superintendent says some campus principals have been reassigned

In a recent development, Superintendent Mike Miles has made an announcement that is set to bring about significant changes within the Houston Independent School District (HISD).

Early Wednesday afternoon, Miles revealed that principals at three prominent high schools - Jack Yates, Worthing, and Sharpstown - have been reassigned. However, the superintendent has yet to disclose the specific locations to which they will be heading.

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles announces final list of NES Aligned campuses

That also includes Jack Yates's principal Tiffany Guillory. Back in December, Guillory was unexpectedly terminated. After a community uproar, she was given her position back.

Yates and Worthing were two of the schools that became NES Aligned on Tuesday.

Speaking about the decision, Miles stated, "My leadership team and I reviewed existing plans for the future of these schools and determined that new leadership was necessary to drive the kind of improvement these high schools need to start preparing their students and graduates well for the workplace and world that waits for them after high school."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Miles further emphasized that the new leadership appointments would be finalized prior to educators returning to their respective campuses. Moreover, he assured that these campuses would not experience any further transitions beyond the reassignment of principals.