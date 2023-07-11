Houston ISD Superintendent F. Mike Miles announces 57 additional campuses have opted-in for the New Education System (NES) Aligned Program, with the 2023-24 academic school year just around the corner,

Miles and the HISD Leadership team creates the option to voluntarily join after several principles not chosen for the 28 NES campuses requested support.

"I am overwhelmingly proud that this many HISD school leaders are ready to take bold action to improve outcomes for all students and eradicate the persistent achievement opportunity gaps in our district," said Superintendent Miles.

The additional schools include a variety of Houston ISD campuses. This includes 36 elementary schools, 10 middle schools, 9 high schools, and two specialty schools.

To see the full list of NES Aligned Campuses click here.