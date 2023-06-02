Some Houston ISD teachers met with the new superintendent on Friday only to learn if they want to keep their job, they have to re-apply.

I spoke with several teachers who left the meeting feeling deflated after hearing that, as of right now they don't have a job, but I also spoke with new HISD Superintendent Mike Miles and he says that isn't entirely true.

Miles says every employee with a contract will still work in HISD next year, but they may work at a different campus.

"Right now, we no longer have positions at those schools. Currently, I'm planning a quinceañera which is an arm and a leg, and not knowing the salary situation is uncertain. It makes me nervous," says second-grade teacher Gisela Luviano-Perez. The 25-year teaching veteran will have to re-apply to continue being a teacher at Elmore Elementary.

"I was just promoted to an Interventionist position, which was going to be a little bit higher salary and everything that comes with a promotion, but now I'm back at square one. (And you don't know if you get to keep the promotion?) We don't get to keep the promotion. We have to re-apply," Luviano-Perez explains.

Only educators in the nearly 30 schools considered high priority, including Wheatley High, Kashmere, North Forest, and their feeder schools have to re-apply for their jobs.

"Making sure that every school has a high-quality teacher and making sure your best-performing teachers or most effective teachers are with your lowest-performing kids," explains Superintendent Miles.

Those re-hired in what will be considered the New Education System schools will also get pay raises.

"If you're a middle school teacher in one of those middle schools your average salary will be $86,000 and a $10,000 stipend," says Miles.

"For our teachers, we know change can be difficult, but we value them," says Board of Managers Member Rolando Martinez.

On this day the community is also getting a first glimpse of who's serving on the new HISD Board of Managers.

"I've got two kids, both in HISD schools. I'm a lawyer by training and come from a long line of public-school educators," explains BOM member Audrey Momanaee.

"I had three kids in the district last year, 2 graduates that are now in college. I'm also a teacher. I began my career at Jones High School, the same place my mom started teaching," says BOM member Angela Lemond-Flowers.

"First person in my family to go to college, but I had to take remedial reading and math and that was tough, but I transcended that and did well. I want to make sure kids in HISD have that same opportunity to bring themselves up from economic disadvantage," says BOM member Ric Campo.

The Board Of Managers plans to go out into the community and knock on a few doors to meet parents and students.

Superintendent Miles says another change includes using what he calls the ‘hospital model’. He says when doctors perform surgery, they don't do things like prep the room and take the patient's blood pressure. He says teachers should just have to instruct, not make copies or lesson plans. So, support staff will begin doing those things for them.

"They just have to teach like champions," Miles smiles.