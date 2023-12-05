Houston ISD says 41% of schools would be D, F campus according to 2022-2023 data

The Houston Independent School District announced on Tuesday that its analysis of the 2022-2023 state accountability data showed that approximately 41% of the district's campuses would get D or F ratings under the Texas Education Agency's updated and more rigorous accountability system.

Currently, accountability ratings haven't bene released due to ongoing litigation. However, the state did provide raw accountability data and the methodology that would have been used to determine campus letter grades. According to that methodology, the district says they have the equivalent of 111 D or F rated schools.

"TEA is making the school ratings system more rigorous," said HISD Superintendent Mike Miles. "This is a necessary and important shift if we want to ensure schools are preparing all students to compete and succeed in our global, rapidly evolving workplace and world. In HISD, we understand the future of our students is at stake, and know we need a true picture of how they are doing. That’s what the state’s updated accountability system provides."

"Team HISD also knows that our students have limitless potential. We will continue to steadily improve classroom instruction across the District so students can meet high-and appropriate- standards for academic performance," Miles added.

Based on its analysis using the TEA data and methodology, HISD would have 35 A schools; 58 B schools; 64 C schools; 59 D schools; and 52 F schools.

"We are releasing the results of this data analysis because we want the community to have an accurate understanding of where we are as a District and the important, urgent work that lies before us," Miles said. "We only have so much time to help our kids get on track, so they graduate ready for college, work, and life."

The accountability data includes 2022-2023 STAAR scores; TELPAS scores, which are the results of a test of English language proficiency; 2022 graduation rates; and 2022 college, career, and military readiness rates. Calculations take these datasets and apply them in various ways to reach an overall rating for every campus. HISD is not releasing data for individual schools at this time.

"Even though the state is currently unable to release accountability ratings, this data still helps illustrate how our schools are doing," said HISD Chief Academic Officer Kristen Hole. "We know that we must significantly raise the quality of instruction. That is what HISD is focused on now, and we will keep working to do that each and every day."

School officials said they will use the accountability data to make decisions about which schools will be included in the New Education System in the 2024-2025 school year. Those decisions are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, according to school officials.