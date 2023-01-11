article

Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night.

Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory.

They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers School that will force 'profoundly disabled' students to different schools.

Parents say they want Houston ISD Superintendent Doctor Millard House removed.

We will be at the protest and Thursday's board meeting and will let you know what happens.