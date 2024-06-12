The Houston Independent School District has announced its annual Summer Feeding Program that will start next week.

The program, which will open on Friday, June 17 and run through Friday, July 19, will provide any child up to age 18, and enrolled HISD students with disabilities up to age 21, with healthy, no-cost meals during the summer school break.

School officials said the meals help ensure students who rely on school meals during the academic year have continued access to good nutrition throughout summer vacation and return to school healthy and ready to learn in the fall.

The program will operate Monday through Friday with breakfast meal service each day from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunch meal service from 11 a.m. until noon (or later, as specified by individual campuses with more than one lunch period).

Click here for a full list of this year's meal sites.