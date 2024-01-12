Houston ISD accused of paying women lower wages than men: lawsuit

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is being taken to court, accused of discriminating against certain women by paying them less.

"It's unfortunate that in 2024, women are still having to fight for their rights. The law is clear," said the President of the Houston Federation of Teachers, Jackie Anderson.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit, citing the Equal Pay Act of 1963, claiming, "Houston Independent School District violated the Equal Pay Act by paying female Senior Career and Technical Education Program Specialists lower wages than male Senior CTE specialists."

"It's going to take women stepping up and not being afraid to lose their job to make sure they're being treated fairly," Anderson adds.

The woman EEOC is suing on behalf of began working for HISD in February 2019. The lawsuit says she "was paid significantly less than at least one of her male colleagues" who began working there one month before her, and "had less work experience in an education setting."

In addition to this woman, according to the suit, "a class of female Senior CTE specialists was paid less than their male colleagues who had less related experience."

"You should be treated comparable to any man doing the same job. If you are more qualified, then you certainly should earn more. It shouldn't be a case where he's making more and less qualified than the female," says Anderson.

EEOC District Director Rayford Irvin echoes that, saying "The EEOC is fully and absolutely committed to ensuring gender is not factored into compensation and employees receive equal pay for equal work."

"Equal pay for equal work. It's a simple premise and an important legal obligation. The EEOC will hold employers accountable when they violate this obligation," says Houston EEOC Regional Attorney Rudy Sustaita.

HISD can't comment on a pending legal case but says "The Superintendent and school board remain focused on the critical work of ensuring HISD prepares all its students for the world and workplace of Destination 2035 and allow the legal process to run its course."

"I'm quite sure a lot of our female members now will start to question, to make sure their pay is what it should be, and I hope they do," Anderson explains.

If you believe you aren't being treated fairly at work, the EEOC is encouraging you to reach out to them at (800) 669-4000. The EEOC Houston office is located at 1919 Smith Street on the 6th floor of the Mickey Leland building Downtown.