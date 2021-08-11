Houston ISD issues mask mandate for students, staff without vote

article

Houston Independent School District will require masks for students, staff, and visitors for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Superintendent Millard House.

The mask mandate was set to be brought up to the district board for a vote on Thursday, but House said during a media briefing on Wednesday that the decision was made and the vote was no longer happening.

MORE: Houston ISD Superintendent to bring forward mask mandate to school board next week for a vote

HISD is now the latest in a string of school districts who are defying Texas Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting local governments and school districts from requiring masks, including Austin ISD, Dallas ISD, and Spring ISD, amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

RELATED: Spring ISD to require masks in district buildings, campuses

Gov. Abbott's order GA-38 was signed in mid-May when coronavirus cases were on the decline.

But now, as children head back to school, cases are on the rise due to the highly contagious Delta variant that is also affecting younger people.

Nearly 14,000 new confirmed cases were reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday.

TROUBLING TREND: Texas sees most COVID-19 hospitalizations in 6 months

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to recommend that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The Texas Education Agency's public health guidelines for schools say, per Gov. Abbott’s order, schools cannot require students or staff to wear a mask, but schools must allow those who choose to wear a mask to do so.

DETAILS: Houston ISD says it will not be offering virtual learning for 2021-2022 school year

Advertisement

Parents in several school districts have also asked school officials to continue virtual learning in their school districts. Houston ISD has said they do not plan to offer virtual learning, according to their 2021-2022 Back to School Plan.