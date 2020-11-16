Expand / Collapse search

Houston ISD elementary school to go virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Houston ISD
HOUSTON - A Houston Independent School District elementary school is closing temporarily due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on campus.

HISD officials say R. Martinez Elementary School is transitioning to virtual learning on November 17 and November 18 as a precautionary measure.

The decision to temporarily close the campus was made by HISD Health and Medical Services in consultation with the Houston Health Department.

The school nurse will notify any student or staff member who is believed to have been exposed to COVID-19.

Additionally, as outlined in the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, the campus will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure. Parents have been informed of the closure and will be notified when the school has been cleared to reopen.

For more information about COVID-19 cases in HISD, visit the district's COVID-19 dashboard.