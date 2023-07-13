Houston ISD: Deadline looming for teachers to decide to stay or go

For days, some Houston ISD teachers have complained they're not even sure what their pay will be if they sign on for the upcoming school year.

During a meet the families meeting at Marshall Middle School Thursday night, Superintendent Mike Miles admits the district could have done a better job at communicating with teachers about pay.

He says all teachers will be paid what they were told last year, including stipends.

As for the almost one third of the district taking part in the New Education System, they will get raises, some are substantial.

When asked if he thought there would be a mass exit of teachers, he said he didn't know.

At the start of the last school year, HISD had 644 teacher openings. That number isn't known yet for this year.

Miles says the hiring process has been streamlined to make it easier for those applying to become teachers.

All HISD police officers will be getting raises.

When asked how long TEA will be overseeing HISD, Miles said for at least the next four to five years.