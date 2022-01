article

Police are investigating the death of an infant in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, a deceased infant was found in the 3500 block of Darlinghurst on Thursday morning.

Detectives are responding to the scene.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

