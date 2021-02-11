Houston Humane Society gives crates to pet owners with outdoor dogs due to arctic blast

"Below freezing temperatures are heading our way and we want to make sure every animal is safe," said Angelina Saucedo, Marketing Manager for the Houston Humane Society.

Most pet owners would never consider leaving their dogs outside in the cold. But some owners view their pets as outside dogs.

For that reason, the Houston Humane Society is doing something it’s never done before, giving low income pet owners free crates.

"Make sure there’s food and water and you’re taking your pet outside in the morning and evening," Saucedo said.

If you’ve never crated your dog before, do it a couple of times before the freeze comes and be sure to put something fun in the crate.

"Some kind of chew toy, a bone something to keep them entertained in the crate," said Saucedo.

Livestock, like horses, must be in some type of shelter.

"Make sure they’re in an enclosed area, a stable if you have one,’ Saucedo said. "Put let’s of bedding like hay. It’s going to rain, so you don’t want to use blankets."

You can easily make a shelter for feral cats in your neighborhood, just use a plastic storage bin.

"Cut a hole that allows the feral cat to take shelter in there and put some hay in it," said Saucedo.

The Houston Humane Society is also giving pet coats with the crates. Supply is limited, so register as soon as possible.

Just remember animals, like people, can’t survive long stints in freezing cold.

"That’s our main plea," Saucedo said. "Please keep pets indoors during these freezing temperatures."

For more information, click here.

