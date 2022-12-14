Four people, including two teenagers, were taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in southwest Houston, officials say.

The fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 11400 block of Plumbrook Drive near Leawood Blvd.

The fire department says neighbors reported that some people might still be in the house, but the occupants had already gotten out when firefighters arrived.

The Houston Fire Department on the scene of a fire on Plumbrook.

Two adults and two minors were taken to the hospital with lacerations and smoke inhalation, fire officials say. They were last reported to be in stable condition.

The fire department says they conducted a search of the home, but no one else was inside.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.