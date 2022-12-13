Tuesday marks exactly two years since Texas State student Jason Landry disappeared on his way home to Missouri City. His wrecked car was found abandoned near Luling, about two hours west of Houston.

The reward to find Landry was recently doubled to $20,000 as the search for answers continues.

On Tuesday, the public can wear Landry’s favorite color, blue, and use #twoyearsistoolong to continue to spread awareness about his case.

It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when the 21-year-old Texas State student was on his way home to Missouri City to spend time with his family for the holidays. Unfortunately, he never made it.

His Nissan Altima was found wrecked and abandoned on Salt Flat Road near Luling in Caldwell County early the next morning.

His backpack and other items, including his clothing, were found scattered nearby. Landry, however, was gone.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office believes there is no crime connected to Landry's disappearance, that after the crash, Landry walked away from his car on his own and wildlife may be to blame for his disappearance.

Landry's family says the Texas Attorney General and their private investigator are still working on his case, and they are planning more searches.

His father believes his son has passed on but holds out hope for piecing together what happened.

"After two years, you know, there’s not a lot of good scenarios you can wrap your head around that make any sense. So Jason is almost certainly in heaven," his father, Kent Landry, said. "Now we just want to know how he got there and what happened."

A vigil will be held at Blanche Park in Luling at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. An online vigil will also be held for those who want to participate virtually. For more information, click here.