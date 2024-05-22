Former President Donald J. Trump will be in Houston on Wednesday for an exclusive private luncheon by Make America Great Again Inc. The event is hosted by prominent figures Harold Hamm, Vicki Hollub, and Kelcy Warren.

Trump, the 45th President of the United States, will be the special guest at this luncheon, which is strictly by invitation only. The invitations for this high-profile event are non-transferable, ensuring a select and intimate audience.

Harold Hamm, the founder of Continental Resources, Vicki Hollub, the CEO of Occidental Petroleum, and Kelcy Warren, the chairman of Energy Transfer Partners, are all leaders in the energy sector, highlighting the importance of this event.

Further details about the luncheon, including the exact location and agenda, have been provided to invited guests upon their RSVP. Contributions are appreciated, indicating a fundraising aspect to the gathering.

Trump's presence in Houston underscores his ongoing engagement with key supporters.