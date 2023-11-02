Former President Donald Trump pushes oil and gas in Houston speech

Former President Donald Trump visited the Houston area Thursday as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign.

"It’s great to be back with thousands of proud, hardworking patriots who believe in faith, family, God, country, oil, gas, and guns," said Trump.

Roughly 4,000 supporters cheered on the former president outside Trendsetter, an offshore drilling company. Much of the nearly 2-hour speech focused on oil and gas.

"What we’re going to do for our country is drill baby drill, said Trump. "Drill baby drill. The day I take office I will cancel ‘Crooked Joe’s’ electric vehicle mandate."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, among likely Republican voters, Trump is the leading GOP candidate for president with 64% of the votes. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in second with 15% of the polling and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is in third at 8%.

Despite four ongoing criminal cases, Trump remains the clear presidential front-runner in the Republican field.

"They’re just going after him," said one supporter at the rally. "It’s almost like a witch hunt it seems."

"Every indictment is a badge of courage and honor," said a second supporter.

The former commander in chief now looking ahead to 2024, calling the election make or break.

"With the help of everyone here, four months from now we’re going to win the Texas primary," said Trump. "We’re going to win it in a landslide."