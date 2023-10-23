A woman was shot to death during a reported home invasion at a Houston apartment on Sunday night, police say.

Multiple 911 calls came in shortly before 10 p.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Fleming.

Officers responded to the scene and found shell casing in the parking lot. They were able to trace the shooting back to an apartment, where a woman was pronounced dead.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Fleming.

Police say the woman’s husband reported that two males came over and tried to rob him in the apartment.

According to police, there was an exchange of gunfire, and it appears the woman fired back at the males but was shot.

Police say the husband reported that he has run into the males in the area before. The males fled and have not been identified.

According to police, two children may have been in the apartment during the shooting, but were not injured. The husband was not injured either.