Judge Denise Bradley on Thursday morning sentenced James Allen Blackburn, a resident of Galveston, to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a sexual assault case in 2019.

In 2019, a homeless woman reported a sexual assault to the Galveston Police Department and officers began an investigation, eventually uncovering the crime scene and initiating the search for the suspect, known on the streets at the time as "Wolf."

On Oct. 17, during the beginning of the trial received testimonies from law enforcement and the victim regarding the assault. Expert witnesses, including a DNA analyst and a specialist in Sexual Assault and Trauma cases, shed light on the challenges associated with gathering evidence in sexual assault cases.

Prosecutors Whitney Rasberry and Kate Willis provided testimony on the extensive testing done by the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab, which ultimately revealed male genetic material from the victim.

During closing arguments, Rasberry referred to Blackburn as a dangerous man who had raped the victim and "smiled and smirked" throughout the trial. Rasberry also emphasized the forensic evidence that corroborated the victim's account and the victim has nothing to gain from telling her story.

The jury returned a guilty verdict for Sexual Assault on Oct. 19.

According to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office, the court was informed about Blackburn's criminal history, dating back to 1982, which demonstrated a consistent pattern of aggressive behavior. Willis also mentioned both the victim's testimony and the defendant's history, which notably included two arrests for injury to a child, so they could be considered in the punishment.

Willis stated, "This man preys upon the small and the vulnerable, and he will do so again."

Blackburn was sentenced to 15 years in prison and will have to serve half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. After his release, he will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.