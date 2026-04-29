Pedestrian killed in north Houston hit-and-run

The Brief A hit-and-run was reported early Wednesday on Tidwell Road. The suspect drove off after hitting a pedestrian in the westbound lanes. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in north Houston. Police are looking for any information on the driver.

Deadly hit-and-run near Hardy Toll Road

What we know:

Police say the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road.

The suspect vehicle was said to be going west on Tidwell when it struck a male pedestrian who was walking in a moving lane of traffic.

The vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There is no information about the suspect or the vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call the HPD Hit-and-Run Unit: 713-247-4072

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713222-TIPS (8477)