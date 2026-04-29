Pedestrian killed in north Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in north Houston. Police are looking for any information on the driver.
Deadly hit-and-run near Hardy Toll Road
What we know:
Police say the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road.
The suspect vehicle was said to be going west on Tidwell when it struck a male pedestrian who was walking in a moving lane of traffic.
The vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at a hospital.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
There is no information about the suspect or the vehicle.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call the HPD Hit-and-Run Unit: 713-247-4072
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police and OnScene