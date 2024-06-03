Houston police are searching for a driver who they say hit three pedestrians on a sidewalk and then drove away.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: 2 teens dead after fiery Harris County crash

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. near Fannin and Blodgett.

According to police, a tan car struck another vehicle and then a curb. Police say the tan car then went onto the sidewalk and hit three pedestrians.

Houston police investigate a crash near Fannin and Blodgett.

MORE NEWS: Gunman in clown mask kills man outside Houston motel

A 55-year-old man died at the scene. Two other men, 44 and 45, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver of the tan, four-door sedan did not stop to render aid and fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver or vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at (713)247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.