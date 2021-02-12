Houston Health Department reopens COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for older adults

article

The Houston Health Department has re-opened its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for people age 65 and older, people age 60 and older with chronic health conditions, and people with disabilities.

Those who qualify may call the department’s Area Agency on Aging at (832) 393-4301 to leave a voicemail with their name and phone number. Calls will be returned for screening and scheduling as supply is available. Callers only need to leave one message.

The department paused adding people to the waitlist back on January 29 after receiving approximately 70,000 calls. Currently, there are about 10,000 people on the list.

According to a release, an additional 9,000 first doses of vaccine arrived at the department on Friday and another 1,900 is anticipated early next week. Of the new allotment, 6,729 are for the department’s Area Agency on Aging, 3,974 for providers in underserved communities, and 197 for previously scheduled appointments during the week of February 15, 2021.

The department’s vaccination sites are closed Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather. People with appointments on those days will be contacted to reschedule.

People can register for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston to learn about new appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification.

Second Doses

The department will schedule 4,784 second doses next week by reaching out via text message and email with links to self-register.

People with internet or technology challenges and those who don’t receive a message should contact the COVID-19 call center 24 to 48 hours before Moderna’s recommended 28-day due date.

If contact information changed since a person received the first dose from the health department, please alert the call center at 832-393-4220.

People who received their first dose on January 16 at Minute Maid Park are receiving second doses by appointment February 12-13 at Delmar Stadium or Minute Maid Park.

People vaccinated by health department during the week of January 18-23 will be scheduled for second doses from February 17-20.

Houston Health Department Doses Administered

As of the end of the day on February 11, the Houston Health Department received a total of 53,150 first doses, administered 37,912 first doses, and transferred 14,690 to other providers.

The department received a total of 27,300 second doses, administered 15,740 second does, and transferred 4,260 to other providers.

Visit the vaccine page of HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 for the latest information about COVID-19 vaccinations through the Houston Health Department.