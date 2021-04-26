Houston Health Department COVID-19 vaccination sites accepting walk-ins

The Houston Health Department is now accepting walk-ins at all of its COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Appointments are preferred and remain available, but walk-ins are welcome starting Monday.

"Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be easy and convenient for everyone, including people who may not be able to get to a vaccination site during typical business hours," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "Expanding the existing walk-in policy to all Houston Health Department sites and extending hours of operation will help ensure people have access to the lifesaving vaccines. Getting vaccinated is key to helping our lives get back to normal."

People can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 to register for appointments. Registration assistance is available by phone by calling 832-393-4220 or 832-393-4301.

HHD VACCINATION SITES & SCHEDULES

The department currently offers Moderna vaccine, approved for people age 18 and older.

The department’s four health centers will now offer first dose vaccinations on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center will also offer vaccinations on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The health centers are:

- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.,

- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.,

- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St., and

- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Three of the department’s multi-service centers will open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for first dose vaccinations. The multi-service centers are:

- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.,

- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd., and

- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

The department’s two first-dose mass vaccination sites offer Saturday hours. Delmar Stadium (2020 Mangum Rd.) is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Rodeo Reed Parking Lot (2098 Reed Rd.) is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The weekday schedules for the mass sites vary and can be found at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.

HOW TO SCHEDULE THE SECOND DOSE

The Houston Health Department reaches out by text message and email 24-48 hours before the recommended second dose due date with a link to self-register for an appointment.



People who are overdue for their second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Houston Health Department can email HHDCOVID19.CRT@houstontx.gov or call 832-393-5190 to schedule their second dose appointment.

OTHER SITES ACCEPTING WALK-INS

Houston Methodist: Walk-ins for COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations are being offered at all seven of Houston Methodist's locations Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who prefer to schedule an appointment can click here. To view the vaccination locations, click here.

FEMA Community Vaccination Center: Appointments are no longer necessary to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA Community Vaccination Center at NRG Park.

Officials say people can now drive up or walk up to the site to get vaccinated, although registration is preferred to guarantee a vaccine is available at a time and location of their choice.

Residents walking in or driving up to NRG Park without an appointment should enter via Gate 16A off of Main Street. Staff working the site are ready to receive and assist residents when they arrive.

The site operates from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Residents can visit ReadyHarris.org, vacstrac.hctx.net or call the HCPH Vaccine hotline at 832-927-8787 for assistance.

