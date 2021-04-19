COVID-19 vaccines available without appointment at NRG Park site

article

Appointments are no longer necessary to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA Community Vaccination Center at NRG Park.

Officials say people can now drive up or walk up to the site to get vaccinated, although registration is preferred to guarantee a vaccine is available at a time and location of their choice.

Residents walking in or driving up to NRG Park without an appointment should enter via Gate 16A off of Main Street. Staff working the site are ready to receive and assist residents when they arrive.

Starting Wednesday, the CVC hours of operations are changing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Residents can visit ReadyHarris.org, vacstrac.hctx.net or call the HCPH Vaccine hotline at 832-927-8787 for assistance.

Last week, Harris County Public Health announced that residents who sign up for a vaccine will be able to choose an appointment immediately.

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is not being administered at any HCPH site at this time, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration recommendation to pause its use.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at NRG Park this week.

