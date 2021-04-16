Harris County launches on-demand COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

article

Harris County is launching an on-demand COVID-19 vaccine appointment system.

Harris County Public Health is transitioning from the waitlist system to now offering resident appointment options immediately upon signing up.

Those who sign up can now choose a date, time and location to get vaccinated upon registering.

Harris County Public Health has opened 55,000 COVID-19 vaccines for the week of April 19.

To register, residents should visit ReadyHarris.org, vacstrac.hctx.net or call the HCPH Vaccine hotline at 832-927-8787 for assistance.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years and older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment.

Officials say the new registration system will continue to support Harris County’s commitment to providing vaccines efficiently, fairly and equitably by lowering barriers to registration and providing information in multiple languages online and via phone.

The county will also continue to prioritize vaccines for vulnerable communities by offering vaccines at mobile sites in hard-hit zip codes, conducting targeted outreach, offering transportation for those who cannot drive to an appointment on their own, and partnering with community organizations to support vaccine distribution, officials say.

The county is currently offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at several county sites, including the FEMA Community Vaccination Center at NRG Park.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses for full vaccine protection. Those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine need to get a second dose three to six weeks later, and those who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine need to get a second dose four to six weeks later.

The Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is not being administered at any HCPH site at this time, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Drug Administration’s recommendation to pause its use.

