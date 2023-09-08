Scam artists will target anybody at any time and one Houston area grandmother was scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Jessica Green, 80, says she received a phone call from who she thought was her granddaughter.

The person on the phone claimed to be her granddaughter in jail and another person who claimed to be an attorney said if she paid $2,500 she could get her loved one out of jail.

Green says the person showed up at the home to get the money and drove away.

According to Harris County Constable Ted Heap, he calls it the "grandparent phone scam."

CRIME: Houston deadly crash: 18-year-old charged in crash that killed HPD sergeant's mother

He says the scam calls involve someone who pretends to be calling on behalf of a government agency, such as the Harris County Public Defender's Office, saying the senior citizen's grandchild has been in jail.

Heap says in some instances the caller will claim to be the Sheriff's Office and says they will dismiss the case if the concerned grandparent pays $8,000 to keep the charges off the record and cover restitution for the victim.

"Be advised the Public Defender's Office doesn't operate this way and the District Attorney doesn't make backroom deals over the phone," warns Constable Ted Heap. "These predators are conniving and smart. Even intelligent senior citizens who are familiar with law enforcement have been tricked into forking over thousands of dollars to these crooks."

Constable Heap urges senior citizens to take these steps to protect themselves:

Beware of any urgent solicitation of funds, especially if it is needed to pay for unexpected bills such as bail money, lawyer’s fees or doctor bills.

Even if the call originates from a local area code and appears legitimate, independently contact the relative the con artist is claiming to be, or to represent, at a known phone number to verify the details of the story. Scam artists’ payment method of choice is the wire transfer. Any urgent request to wire money should be treated suspiciously.

These scams often call late at night in an attempt to confuse their potential victims.

If you are a victim of this scam, contact Precinct 5 or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Constable Heap’s Victims Assistance Unit can help those who are victims of these crimes and many others as well.

This includes information on your rights as a victim, assistance with crime victims' compensation, support in navigating the criminal justice system, information on agencies that support crime victims, and accompaniment to court and medical facilities as requested by law enforcement or victims.

Please contact our Victims Assistance Office for more information at 832-927-1368.