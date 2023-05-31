A man was shot and killed when someone opened fire on his car at a Houston gas station, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 13100 block of Westheimer Road.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say the man, in his 20s, was sitting in his vehicle near the gas pumps when another car pulled up and someone in a black hoodie got out.

According to police, the male in the black hoodie opened fire on the other man’s vehicle. Authorities say a male in a white hoodie also got out of the shooter's vehicle, watched the shooting unfold and then got back into the vehicle.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Westheimer Road.

SUGGESTED: Shoe sale turns into fatal shooting, according to HPD

Both of the males in hoodies then left the scene. Their vehicle is described as an older, boxy, four-door car.

The man who was shot died at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.